Jyotiradtya Scindia praises CM Mohan Yadav, says MP setting new benchmark in governance

Bhopal, Nov 26 Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Wednesday praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, stating that the central Indian state is setting new benchmarks in good governance.

The Union Minister posted the remarks on his social media platform X soon after meeting Chief Minister Yadav during his visit to Bhopal late on Wednesday.

Scindia said that during the courtesy meeting, the two held a healthy discussion on various key issues related to the development of Madhya Pradesh.

"Under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is setting a new benchmark in good governance, public welfare and development,” Scindia wrote on X.

Scindia arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday evening and is scheduled to participate in multiple events in his high-profile Lok Sabha constituency of Guna over the next three days.

Notably, Chief Minister Yadav is scheduled to transfer compensation funds to farmers whose paddy crops were destroyed due to floods and heavy rainfall in Sheopur district on Thursday.

Sheopur district in the Gwalior-Chambal region -- a stronghold of Scindia -- is also known for the Kuno National Park, home to ‘Project Cheetah’. Several districts in the region, particularly Sheopur, Guna, Shivpuri and Ashoknagar, were severely affected by heavy monsoon rains, and Scindia had earlier assured farmers that compensation would be provided for their damaged crops.

Earlier on Wednesday, before meeting Chief Minister Yadav, the Union Minister held a review meeting with local public representatives and district officials on various ongoing development projects, including the upgradation of Gwalior Railway Station.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's political trajectory witnessed a major turning point in March 2020 when he resigned from the Congress.

A key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics and once considered close to the Gandhi Family, Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit also triggered a chain of events that led to the collapse of the then Kamal Nath-led Congress government as 22 MLAs loyal to him also resigned.

Scindia subsequently joined the BJP and was later inducted into the Union Cabinet, marking his consolidation within the party's national leadership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor