K Jayakumar sees Devaswom Board president post as an opportunity to restore faith, order

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 In an expected move aimed at restoring credibility to the Travancore Devasom Board (TDB) and addressing the controversy surrounding the alleged Sabarimala gold smuggling scandal, the Pinarayi Vijayan government on Saturday named former Chief Secretary K. Jayakumar to head the temple administration body.

The appointment comes as the High Court-appointed SIT investigates cases involving the theft and illicit sale of gold plating from the Sabarimala temple, allegedly with the help of former top employees.

“The Devaswom Minister (V.N. Vasavan) has informed me of the appointment,” said Jayakumar.

He views the post not as a challenge but as “a great opportunity”.

“My priority will be to ensure a smooth pilgrimage season. The Travancore Devaswom Board’s headquarters is not Sabarimala, but because of the issues that have arisen there, people have different concerns. It is important to reassure everyone that things are in order and to safeguard the faith of devotees. I must also uphold the trust that the government has placed in me,” said former Chief Secretary K Jayakumar IAS, soon after being told of his appointment as the new President of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

A seasoned administrator and cultural figure, Jayakumar has long enjoyed bipartisan goodwill, having served key roles under both the Left and UDF governments.

Even post-retirement, he continues to hold influential assignments, including as Director of the Institute of Management in Government, the State’s premier training institute for civil servants.

Jayakumar’s familiarity with Sabarimala affairs is expected to help him navigate the current turbulence. He has previously held critical posts related to the temple’s management and was part of the high-powered committee overseeing pilgrimage operations.

The 73-year-old retired bureaucrat—son of veteran filmmaker M Krishnan Nair—is also a noted poet, lyricist, and screenwriter.

After retiring as Chief Secretary in 2012, Jayakumar became the first Vice-Chancellor of Malayalam University during the Oommen Chandy government’s tenure.

His appointment marks a departure from tradition, as the Devaswom Board’s top posts are typically occupied by political figures.

The move signals the government’s intent to bring administrative depth and public confidence back to the Board at a crucial juncture, with the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season just days away.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor