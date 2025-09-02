K Kavitha Suspended From BRS Party by Father and Former Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao

K Kavitha was suspended from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday, September 2. The decision to suspend of daughter was taken by former Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, over her recent remarks and activities that went against the party's policies, as the reason for disciplinary action taken against her.

The action was followed by MLC K Kavitha allegations against state Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and BRS MP J. Santosh Kumar over the Kaleswaram project scam. Kavitha, who has been openly critical of her brother K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao in recent months, has increasingly positioned herself as a rebel voice within the party.

Kavitha's suspension comes as the party is already facing major challenges. The move comes a day before her suspension, as she blames senior party colleagues T Harish Rao and Krishna Reddy for alleged corruption and damaging KCR’s image. She also alleges that Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar are creating conspiracies to sideline her.

Kanitha was abruptly removed as honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) while she was out of the state. She accused her colleagues of allegedly plotting against her and said her ouster was politically motivated.

She also alleged that the election was politically motivated and conducted at the party office without informing her and its the violation of labour laws. “A grudge was held against me for simply questioning the party’s internal functioning,” she said.

She also blamed the leaked letter she had written to her father and party president after BRS's silver jubilee meeting for triggering the hostility toward her.

In the letter, Kavitha had written, “As you (KCR) spoke for just two minutes, some people began speculating that there will be a tie-up with BJP in future. Even I personally felt that you should have spoken strongly (against BJP). It might be probably because I suffered (because of BJP). But you should have targeted BJP some more, Daddy.”

She publicly questioned who leaked it and accused insiders of weakening the party. “I wrote hundreds of letters. What’s wrong in writing a letter?” she asked, alleging that the leadership turned its power against her instead of probing the leak.