One of the key initiatives implemented by the government of India is the National Dairy Plan (NDP). Launched in 2011, the NDP is a multi-state project implemented by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to increase milk production and productivity through improved genetics, breeding, feeding, and animal healthcare. The project covers 18 states in the country and has a budget of over INR 2,200 crore. The NDP focuses on developing the dairy sector by promoting the use of superior genetics, improving the quality of feed and fodder, and providing better animal healthcare services. Government initiatives have given dairy farmers a boost, but we still have a long way to go, shares K Rathnam. Under the NDP, several programs have been implemented to support dairy farmers, such as the creation of village-based milk procurement systems and the establishment of milk processing plants. The NDP also aims to promote the development of dairy cooperatives and farmer-producer organizations to enhance the bargaining power of dairy farmers and improve their access to markets. K Rathnam, an expert in the food and dairy industry and CEO of Milky Mist says “These initiatives by the government have really been helpful to the industry and will definitely help small dairy farmers. Farmers need to utilize these resources by the government as they can be very beneficial.”

Another important initiative implemented by the government of India is the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), launched in 2014. The RGM aims to conserve and develop indigenous cattle breeds, which are well-suited to local climatic conditions and have higher disease resistance and adaptability. The mission provides financial assistance for the establishment of breeding centers and the preservation of indigenous breeds. The RGM also aims to promote the use of scientific methods for breed improvement, such as artificial insemination and embryo transfer technologies. In addition to the NDP and RGM, the government of India has implemented several other initiatives to support the dairy industry. One such initiative is the Dairy Entrepreneurship Development Scheme (DEDS), implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The DEDS provides financial assistance to individual dairy farmers, self-help groups, and dairy cooperatives for the establishment of dairy farms, the purchase of animals, and infrastructure development. The scheme also provides training and capacity-building support to dairy farmers to improve their management practices and enhance their skills.“these are just a few of many initiatives taken by the government for the dairy industry. However, we still have a long way to go.” shares K Rathnam Milky Mist CEO. These government initiatives have played a significant role in supporting the growth and development of the dairy industry in India, improving the livelihoods of farmers, and contributing to the country's food security. These initiatives have helped to improve the productivity and efficiency of dairy farming, enhance the quality of milk produced, and promote the adoption of sustainable livestock management practices. The initiatives have also helped to enhance the marketability of dairy products and improve the access of dairy farmers to markets. However, there is still a long way to go, and continued support from the government, industry stakeholders, and consumers is essential to ensure the sustainability and growth of the dairy sector.