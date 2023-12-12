Kailash Choudhary's security tightened as BJP observers reach Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 12 Rajasthan will get the name of its new Chief Minister by Tuesday evening as the BJP Legislature Party meeting will be held at 4 pm at the state headquarters and the name of the CM-elect will be announced there.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, who have been made observers for Rajasthan, have reached Jaipur.

Rajnath Singh has come up with the name of the new Chief Minister and State President CP Joshi, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje welcomed him to the city.

All senior BJP leaders including Rajnath have currently reached the hotel and before the meeting, Rajnath Singh will have a discussion with all the leaders.

Meanwhile, Security of Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary has been increased in Delhi and commandos have been deployed at his bungalow. He will reach Jaipur by special flight at 3 pm.

Interestingly, the face of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is missing from the poster put up on the stage of the state office hall where the legislative party meeting will be held.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are posters of National President JP Nadda and State President CP Joshi on the poster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor