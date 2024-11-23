Kailash Gahlot inducted into BJP’s Delhi election panel

New Delhi, Nov 23 Looking to expand its influence in the national Capital’s Jat-dominated areas, the Delhi BJP appointed former Minister and ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot as a member of its Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee on Saturday.

The Jat leader’s induction into the panel was announced by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva after the decision was approved by the senior leadership, a party leader said.

In Delhi, the Jat community constitutes about 4-5 per cent of the entire population, mainly spread across northern and western rural belts.

The community’s significance in the electoral arena can be gauged from the fact that about 10 per cent of legislators in the 70-member Delhi Assembly have always been from the community since 2008.

Assembly segments with a significant Jat population include Najafgarh, Nangloi Jat, Mehrauli, Mundka, Matiala, Rithala, Bijwasan and Badarpur.

The Jat leader’s inclusion into the key poll panel also signals the BJP’s push to woo rural voters.

The elections to pick a new 70-member Delhi Assembly are likely to be held in January-February.

Gahlot is likely to add to the BJP’s vote share in these seats and blunt the AAP and Congress’ appeal among the community.

Before the arrival of the AAP in Delhi's poll arena, the Jat community was traditionally considered a strong supporter of the Congress.

Earlier, the ex-AAP leader dismissed allegations of his former party colleagues that he was arm-twisted into resigning due to searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department, allegedly ordered by the BJP-controlled Central government.

Gahlot’s acrimonious exit from the AAP earlier this month delivered a blow to the ruling AAP as he blamed corruption in the government for taking the extreme step.

A lawyer by profession, Gahlot held crucial portfolios like Home, Transport, IT, and Women and Child Development in the Delhi government.

Referring to controversies like ‘Sheesh mahal’ (a term used by the BJP for the renovated Chief Minister's residence), Gahlot wrote in his letter addressed to AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, "These controversies make people doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi. There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheesh Mahal’, which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi.”

Gahlot was indirectly referring to the Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal’s former official residence in north Delhi’s Flagstaff Road area.

The alleged wrongdoings in the renovation are also being probed by the CBI.

Hailing Gahlot’s decision to resign from the AAP in protest, Sachdeva had said, “He has resigned on the issues which were raised by the BJP. In a way, his resignation has confirmed the corruption charges we had leveled against the AAP government.”

“This is a clear confirmation, from within the AAP, of the fact that Kejriwal has looted public money in the name of ‘Sheesh mahal’ renovation,” Sachdeva had told IANS.

