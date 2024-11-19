Kailash Gahlot on resignation: 'This was a long time coming, not an overnight decision'

New Delhi, Nov 19 A day after joining BJP, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday that the resignation did not happen overnight, it was a long time coming.

In an interview with IANS, Kailash Gahlot spoke on a range of issues concerning Delhi like air pollution, Yamuna River cleaning and the Sheesh Mahal controversy etc.

IANS: Why did you leave the Aam Aadmi Party?

Kailash Gahlot: The main reason that I have written in the letter was the core values... Aam Aadmi Party had to compromise with it, not fulfilling the promises made to the people. I have said repeatedly about cleaning of Yamuna, but it was ignored, due to this some controversies came to the fore like Sheesh Mahal… all these things were happening. Finally, I decided to leave the Aam Aadmi Party.

IANS: A video is going viral on social media. When Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail, you were seen with him but you were ignored. Were you really being ignored in the Aam Aadmi Party for a long time?

Kailash Gahlot: I don’t remember that because I was in his car that day when he came out of jail. This is a very small thing. There is some other bigger thing because of which you joined the Aam Aadmi Party… you joined with a purpose… the ideology with which you got associated with a person, somewhere there is a lack in that, the reason due to which we joined, you are moving away from that path, that thing is more important. This did not happen overnight today I am leaving the party, and tomorrow I will join the BJP, this has been going on for a long time and finally, I had to leave Aam Aadmi Party.

IANS: Aam Aadmi Party says that you left Aam Aadmi Party under pressure from ED, CBI and I-T department. What’s your take?

Kailash Gahlot: I have also heard this thing and it is good that I have clarified it again and again, an income tax search was conducted in 2018, but nothing came out against me, nothing was ever recovered from my house, there is nothing pending in income tax till date. Whenever CBI or ED called me for questioning, I went and answered their questions, and then you have no reason, Aam Aadmi Party is saying wrong, CBI had called me one year ago… ED had called me a few days ago, there should have been pressure at that time only… charge sheet has been filed, my name is not there anywhere. if I had left Aam Aadmi Party at that time, then it would have been understood that there was pressure, today there is no case, and there is nothing against me. I have said repeatedly that whatever work I have done despite being in political life, I have done according to what I liked and what I felt was right, I have not done any work under pressure or due to pressure.

IANS: Do you think that the Sheesh Mahal and liquor scam have maligned the image of the Aam Aadmi Party? Does Arvind Kejriwal no longer have that image? Is Arvind Kejriwal really living a luxurious life?

Kailash Gahlot: I mentioned Sheesh Mahal in my letter, the ideology with which Aam Aadmi Party was formed, this kind of controversy somewhere is against that… what is there or not in Sheesh Mahal is not important, if such questions are raised, then the image, ideology, principles, values of Aam Aadmi Party, get damaged.

IANS: Would you like to mention what happened with Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside the CM's residence?

Kailash Gahlot: I do not have any information about what happened or not, the matter is in the court, there will be an investigation, then there will be a trial, time will tell where the court's calculation reaches, what will be the order. But when such questions like Sheesh Mahal issues are raised at any CM's residence, then it raises a lot of things in the minds of the people.

IANS: Pollution in Delhi is steadily increasing and the blame game is going on. The government earlier said that it was caused by the stubble in Punjab, now it is blaming other states. What will you say?

Kailash Gahlot: Everyone should come together in the matter of pollution. I have worked as a Transport Minister. This is a serious issue. Pollution is affecting people. This issue must be resolved. From children to youth to the elderly, those who come from outside Delhi are also affected. This is creating a very bad image of Delhi. People who want to come to Delhi are not coming. Negative news about Delhi is spread all over the world. I believe that this is an issue on which everyone should come forward.

IANS: Is Arvind Kejriwal an honest person as he repeatedly claimed that he is a ‘Kattar Imandaar’?

Kailash Gahlot: When we used to study law, there was a basic in it that every person is innocent until and unless he is proven guilty. Let the court order come and whatever will be the order of the court, then I or anybody else cannot say that we do not believe it. Whatever decision will be of the court, it should be acceptable to everyone.

