Kailash Manasarovar Yatra: Batch of pilgrims flagged off, UP ministers extend wishes

New Delhi, June 15 After a five-year hiatus, a group of pilgrims to Kailash Manasarovar in Tibet was flagged off on Sunday from Ghaziabad by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

The ceremonial flag-off took place at Indirapuram’s Yatra Bhavan, where the Minister officially launched the pilgrimage. A total of 15 groups are scheduled to leave from the Yatra Bhavan over the next several days, with special arrangements and facilities in place to ensure the comfort and safety of all pilgrims.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed pride in Ghaziabad becoming the new starting point for the pilgrimage. “First of all, it's not a long wait, but a matter of great fortune for Uttar Pradesh. For the first time, devotees and pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar from across the country will begin their sacred journey from this holy land of Ghaziabad, which is also my workplace and birthplace,” he said. He also highlighted that this moment marks a spiritual milestone for the state and its people.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma extended his heartfelt wishes to the pilgrims. “First of all, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to all those embarking on this sacred pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar. May Lord Mahadev bless them, may their journey be smooth, and may everyone return home safely after completing their pilgrimage,” he said.

He further praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, adding, “The world now acknowledges Modi Ji as both a messenger and protector of peace. Peace cannot be safeguarded without strength, and Modi Ji is both a devotee and a symbol of that strength.”

Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam also addressed the gathering, calling the event a moment of pride for the nation and for followers of Sanatan Dharma. “This is the era of Sanatan, and it is the era of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic, popular, hardworking, and dedicated Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for being invited to flag off the pilgrimage, he added, “It is a matter of great honour for me to be part of this event. This Yatra, with chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’, is a source of pride not only for India but for Sanatan followers around the world.”

BJP MP Atul Garg emphasised the deep spiritual and cultural roots of the Yatra. “These traditions are thousands of years old. People have been undertaking these pilgrimages with a deep desire for spiritual fulfilment. During earlier times, such journeys were neglected, but under this government, they have been revived with respect and support,” he said, commending the efforts of the state and religious leaders.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism and other Indic traditions, was suspended in 2020 due to the global pandemic. It is revived from Ghaziabad as the first group embarks on their spiritual journey.

