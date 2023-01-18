Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant made no-drone zone

Surat, Jan 18 The government has declared Kakrapar Nuclear power plant in Surat as no-drone zone.

Surat's Additional Executive Magistrate Y. B. Zala, in an executive order released on Tuesday, declared the Kakrapar Nuclear power plant area, 21.14 North Latitude and 73.22 East 1NM Longitude, a total of 1.852 nautical miles as 'No Drone Zone'.

If any one is found violating the order, a criminal complaint will be filed against the person, Zala added.

