Kalaburagi Bandh Called by Farmers Demanding Special Package for Crop Losses Due to Floods

A bandh called by a farmers' union group in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka, demanding compensation for their farm loss due to excess rainfall in the state, led to flooding. Kalyana Karnataka Horata Samiti will stage a protest on Monday morning, October 13, demanding a special package and other demands for the district.

Visuals from the district show that shops and markets were closed. Visuals shared by the news agency ANI show roads were closed and barricaded by police personnel. No vehicles are on the road.

Farmer leader Dayanand Patil said that farmers have three demands - waiving off loans, funds under NDRF and Rs 25,000 compensation per acre to farmers.

"So, the entire Kalaburagi is closed today...There has been a loss due to rainfall. Farmers are worried but State Government and Central Government are not ready to meet the demands," he added.

Kalaburagi district is referred to by farmers as 'green draught area' due to crop loss. Farmer, Dalit, Kannada, Women, Welfare Karnataka Struggle Committee leader Dayanand Patil Hay stated that many organisations have expressed their support for the Kalaburagi Bandh called on October 13.

The fulfil their demands, the farmers' union planned to protest from 8 am today against the Union and State governments. The protest has been organised at the central bus stand, Aland check post, Ramamandir, Javargi Road, Sedam Ring Road, Humanabada Ring Road, Hirapur Cross, Afazalpur Ring Road, and next to High Court Road.

The farmers planned to block the roads until 12 pm today. A large group of farmers will meet at the Jagat Circle. He explained that the protest will be held by stopping bullock carts and tractors at various places. Kannada organisations, Dalit organisations, Adat Bazaar, Truck Owners Association, Dal Mill Association, Auto Drivers Association, and Petrol Station Owners Association will support the Kalaburagi Bandh.