Kaleshwaram project a blot not boon for Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 17 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project is a blot and not a boon for Telangana due to large-scale corruption.

Intervening in the debate on white paper over irrigation projects in the State Legislative Assembly, he said the then BRS government redesigned the Pranahita-Chevella project to make easy money.

He also stated that the BRS made the state bankrupt with indiscriminate borrowings during the last 10 years.

Revanth Reddy held former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former minister for irrigation T. Harish Rao responsible for harming the interests of Telangana in every aspect of irrigation from securing the rightful share in river waters of Krishna and Godavari to large-scale corruption in the execution of projects.

He claimed that a committee of retired engineers formed by the previous government had recommended in its report to continue with Tummidihetti as the location for the construction of a barrage to divert 160 tmc ft water of Godavari for the Pranahita-Chevella project.

The Chief Minister laid on the table the report of the committee, which was against construction of barrage at Medigadda. Though KCR wanted the panel to examine alternative locations, it recommended that lifting water from Medigadda to Mid Manair was not desirable.

He mentioned that the retired engineers panel had suggested the government agree to barrage FRL (full reservoir level) at Tummidihetti at 150 metres even if the Maharashtra government refuses to agree either for the original 152 metres or 151 metres.

The Chief Minister alleged that however, the BRS government went ahead with redesigning and took up Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages and multiple lifts with an aim to make easy money.

The debate saw heated exchanges between Harish Rao and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, who presented the white paper through a powerpoint presentation.

Harish Rao launched a counter attack terming the white paper a ‘pack of lies’. He alleged that the white paper is a false paper aimed at defaming the previous BRS government.

The BRS leader also voiced the doubt that the Congress government wants Medigadda barrage to collapse and urged the government to take up restoration works to safeguard the interests of farmers.

Reacting strongly to this, Uttam Kumar Reddy said instead of owning the responsibility for what happened, Harish Rao was launching a counter-attack. He suggested that BRS apologise to the people of Telangana.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said by renaming and redesigning the Pranahita-Chevella project conceived in the combined Andhra Pradesh, the BRS government increased the cost of the project from Rs 39,000 crore to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister suggested Harish Rao give a confession statement during the sitting/retired judge probe, whenever it would be instituted, into Kaleshwaram irregularities.

Members of ruling Congress and opposition BRS traded allegations over Kaleshwaram project, the reports of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and Comptroller and Auditor General of India and other irrigation projects and also on protecting the state’s interests in Godavari and Krishna waters.

Harish Rao said the Congress was making false allegations against BRS though the efforts of the previous government during the last 10 years resulting in improving agricultural production and in checking migration from rural areas.

