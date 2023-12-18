Kalicharan Saraf named pro-tem Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly

Jaipur, December 18 Senior BJP leader and MLA from Malviya Nagar in Jaipur district, Kalicharan Saraf, was on Monday appointed as the pro-tem Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly.

At around 4:30 p.m., Governor Kalraj Mishra administered him the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa.

A panel of three senior MLAs has also been formed for their cooperation in running the government, including Dayaram Parmar, Pratap Singh Singhvi and Kirodi Lal Meena.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma held a meeting with key officials from all the departments at the Secretariat on Monday evening. At the meeting, he gave the officials instructions to implement the BJP manifesto. It was the Chief Minister's first meeting with the officials after assuming charge.

