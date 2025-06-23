Kaliganj Blast: 13-Year-Old Girl Succumbs to Injuries From Explosion on Bypoll Results Day in West Bengal

A 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after an explosion took place in Kaliganj village of Nadia district in West Bengal on Monday, on the day of the bypoll election results. The police said they are currently raiding several places to arrest the culprit behind the crime. The deceased victim has been identified as Tamanna Khatun, a class four student who was the resident of Kaliganj village. The incident occurred on the afternoon of June 23, when the by-election results for Kaliganj were announced, and a Trinamool Congress leader won the seat.

Today, a 13-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries sustained from an explosion in Kaliganj PS area of Krishnanagar police district. We shall spare no stones unturned to nab the culprits who were behind the incident. Raids are on in full swing to arrest those responsible for this… — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) June 23, 2025

After the blast took place in the area, chaos occurred among the citizens. The resident said a loud blast noise was heard. The deceased girl was reportedly near the site of the explosion when the blast occurred, causing fatal injuries. The CPIM leaders have alleged that the victims belonged to the family of one of their party workers. They said that the attack was politically motivated and linked to the TMC's result in the bypoll. While no official confirmation of the political affiliation of the family has been made, the allegation has further escalated the political tensions in the state.

I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief.



Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 23, 2025

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the blast and expressed shock and sorrow over the incident, involving a 13-year-old. "I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family in their hour of grief. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits at the earliest."