Kaliganj Blast: Four Arrested in Connection with Explosion That Killed Minor Girl

West Bengal (June 23, 2025): Four individuals have been arrested in connection with a bomb explosion that killed a minor girl during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) victory rally in Kaliganj. The explosion occurred on June 23 during celebrations following TMC candidate Alifa Ahamed’s win in the by-polls. According to thee IANS, the case has been registered under Kaliganj Police Station Case No. 534/25, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosive Substances Act. Police have identified one of the arrested individuals as Akhtar Sheikh.

Tamanna Khatun, a class IV student, was killed when a splinter from a crude bomb struck her neck as she sat inside her house with her mother. The blast occurred in the Molandi area as the TMC procession passed by. Tamanna was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Her mother sustained injuries in the incident.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her sorrow on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. She wrote, “I am shocked and deeply saddened at the death of a young girl in an explosion at Barochandgar in Krishnanagar police district. My prayers and thoughts are with the family. Police shall take strong and decisive legal action against the culprits.”

According to the reports, the Election Commission has sought a report on the incident.

Opposition parties BJP and CPI(M) blamed TMC for the incident. BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya criticised TMC on X, accusing the party of turning celebrations into violence. CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim echoed similar concerns and claimed the victim’s family supports their party.