Kalki Jayanti 2024: Acharya Pramod Krishnam to organise 'mahayagna', launch tree plantation campaign

New Delhi, Aug 8 Kalki Jayanti, a Hindu festival that celebrates the prophesised birth of Lord Kalki, is celebrated every year in the month of Shravan. This year, the Kalki Jayanti will be celebrated on August 10.

On the occasion, the Kalki Dham Peethadhishwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam has lined up a series of programs including ‘yagna and bhandara’ to celebrate the festival.

A day before the Kalki Jayanti on August 9, saplings will be planted on a mass scale in Ainchoda Kamboh (Sambhal). The programme inspired by PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa ke naam’ campaign will see Acharya Pramod Krishnam leading hundreds of people in planting tree saplings at the Kalki dham.

At first, a mahayagna in honour of Lord Kalki will be organized in the morning.

This will be followed by a tree plantation campaign in the presence of Shri Kalki Peethadhishwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

A 'nakshatra vatika' will also be constructed by Mahamandaleshwar Sahil Baba Maharaj from Nepal.

Along with this, satsang and bhandara will also be organised.

Under the tree plantation campaign, 108 saplings will be planted in the courtyard of Shri Kalki Dham.

This will be witnessed by devotees of Lord Kalki and also well-known personalities from various fields.

Sharing information on the drive, Shri Kalki Dham spokesperson Pankaj Chahal said that this will be the first Dham-sponsored tree plantation campaign.

A total of about 1.25 lakh plants will be planted this year.

Before the celebrations, Peethadhishwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam also took stock of the preparations.

He took to his X handle and wrote: "Devotees of Lord Sri Kalki Narayan are welcome to the ceremony."

Notably, Lord Kalki is the prophesised tenth and final incarnation of God Vishnu.

He is believed to be born towards the end of Kaliyug to eradicate all the vices, slay the asuras and then turn the wheels of time to 'Satya yuga'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in Sambhal district, Uttar Pradesh on February 19, 2024.

He also unveiled the model of Shri Kalki Dham temple.

The temple is being constructed by Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

The Kalki Dham Temple, dedicated to Lord Kalki, the 10th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, will be among the most unique and one-of-its kind in the world. The temple will have ten separate sanctum sanctorums, with each dedicated to all 10 incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor