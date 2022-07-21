Kallakurichi suicide: Madras HC seeks SC order on second post-mortem

Chennai, July 21 The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu Police and the father of the Class 12 student who committed suicide to produce before it the Supreme Court order on the latter's plea to include a doctor of his choice during her second post-mortem examination.

A bench of Justice N. Satish Kumar said that he had made it clear why a doctor of the choice of the petitioner could not be included for the second post-mortem examination, which would, instead, be conducted by doctors handpicked by the court.

The prosecution informed the court that the second post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday with a team of doctors handpicked by the court. It also stated that the girl's father and his counsel did not participate in the process, even though notice was served to them regarding the same.

The police also said that all procedures were conducted as directed by the court. The prosecution mentioned that the Supreme Court has also rejected the petition of the girl's father to include a doctor of his choice in the second post-mortem ordered by the Madras High Court.

Advocate R. Sankarasubbu, appearing for the girl's father, told before the court that the notice was issued at the moment when the petitioner had approached the Supreme Court against the order passed by the Madras High Court on Monday refusing to include a doctor of his choice in the second post-mortem examination.

Counsel told the court that the Supreme Court had permitted the petitioner to vent his grievances before the high court.

