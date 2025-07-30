Kamal Haasan condemns 'honour killing' of IT employee in TN, urges swift justice

Chennai, July 30 Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has condemned the brutal "killing" of a 27-year-old IT employee, Kavin Selva Ganesh, in Tamil Nadu's Palayamkottai, terming it as "honour killing" and a "social disgrace rooted in caste".

In a post on the social media platform X, Haasan expressed deep grief over the incident and urged the state government to take swift action.

"The honour killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh, a 27-year-old IT employee in Palayamkottai, is shocking. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and ensure they receive severe punishment. I express my deepest condolences to Kavin's grieving family and friends," he wrote.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief also called for a united front against caste-based atrocities, describing caste as "our primary enemy".

He added, "All political movements must unite against the social disgrace of caste-based atrocities. We must fight until this issue is eradicated."

According to police, Ganesh, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was in a long-term relationship with a woman from another caste.

On Sunday, he was allegedly murdered near a Siddha medical facility in Palayamkottai by a family member of the woman.

The primary suspect, identified as S. Surjith, the woman's brother, has been taken into custody.

Police sources said Surjith and his family were opposed to the inter-caste relationship and had repeatedly pressured his sister to end it.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Surjith lured Kavin to the location under the pretext of a meeting before allegedly attacking him.

"The accused has confessed that he and his family were against the relationship and that he acted out of anger," a senior officer said.

The police are investigating whether other family members were involved in the crime.

The murder has triggered widespread outrage, with activists and political leaders demanding strong action against those responsible.

Several organisations have condemned the killing, describing it as yet another reminder of the deep-rooted caste prejudices prevalent in society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor