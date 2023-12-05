Kamal Haasan expresses concerns as Chennai battles cyclone Michaung

Chennai, Dec 5 As Chennai continues to reel under duress of Cyclone Michaung, actor-politician Kamal Haasan has expressed concern and appealed the members of his political outfit, Makkal Needhi Maiam, to assist the affected people.

"No matter how much precaution the government takes, the effects of natural disasters can only be controlled to a certain extent,” Kamal said.

He said that at this juncture, it is necessary to ensure safety and work hand-in-hand with the government to help the situation stabilize.

Weather official have said that Cyclone Michaung has made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on the Bapatla coast and have also predicted that harsh weather conditions in the state and nearby cities will prevail till Thursday.

Meteorological Department has said that the landfall process of the Cyclone Michaung has completed on December 5.

It said that the severe cyclonic storm crossed South Andhra Pradesh coast, close to south of Bapatla, during two hours from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. with a maximum sustained speed of 90-100 kmph.

