Kamal Haasan refuses apology, halts release of 'Thug Life' in Karnataka

Bengaluru/Chennai, June 3 Refusing to apologise for his controversial remark regarding the origins of the Kannada language, actor Kamal Haasan has informed the Karnataka High Court that his production house has decided not to release his movie ‘Thug Life’ in the state next week.

The High Court bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, recorded this submission and adjourned the matter to June 10. While adjourning, the bench advised actor Kamal Haasan to at least use his discretion regarding the matter now.

Senior Counsel Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for Kamal Haasan, submitted that the actor cannot be compelled to apologise or issue apologies in a certain manner. The bench intervened, stating that the court had not asked the actor to apologise.

The counsel for the actor maintained that while the court had not demanded an apology, the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce had. "We will discuss the matter with the film body. We will not release the movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka," the counsel stated.

The counsel further added that he had spoken to Kamal Haasan regarding the court's observations on the case that morning and conveyed them to him. "Kamal Haasan has expressed his respect towards the Kannada language in his letter to the film body. The actor has not issued any statement showing the Kannada language in a poor light. He has not used any inappropriate words regarding the Kannada language. Since there is no ill motive, he is not tendering apologies," the counsel stated after reading Kamal Haasan's letter to the Karnataka film body in court.

The bench observed that instead of "beating around the bush," the addition of one word would have resolved the matter. "His ego must be coming in the way. Neither Kamal Haasan nor anyone should cause pain to the feelings of the people," the bench stated.

The counsel for the actor submitted, "We should not get divided on the basis of language. Our country is the same. Kannada and Tamil languages both should thrive. The court has not directed Kamal Haasan to tender his apologies in a certain manner."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court reprimanded actor Kamal Haasan over his controversial remark on the origins of the Kannada language, questioning why the police should provide security for his mistake. "Don't use the Right to Speech to hurt sentiments," the court said.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka High Court stated that such remarks had hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka. “Language is an emotional and cultural identity of a people. No individual has the right to undermine the pride of an entire linguistic community,” he observed.

The judge further questioned Haasan’s authority to make such claims, asking, “Are you a historian or a linguist to make such a statement? No language is born out of another.” He added, “A single apology could have resolved the situation.” Justice Nagaprasanna stressed the importance of respecting cultural sensitivities and remarked, “Water, land, and language — Jala, Nela, Bashe — are sacred to the people.

The division of this country itself was based on linguistic lines. No citizen has the right to hurt such sentiments.”

The bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, made these observations while hearing a petition submitted by Kamal Haasan seeking security for the screening of his movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka's theatres and multiplexes.

The controversy erupted after Haasan, during the audio launch of Thug Life in Chennai in late May, reportedly remarked that “Kannada was born out of Tamil.”

He has also refused to apologise, despite widespread protests against him across the state.

The bench noted that a prominent person like C. Rajagopalachari had issued a similar statement in 1950 about the origins of the Kannada language and later apologised following protests, even though there was no commercial motive. "If such a big person can apologise, and a similar statement has been issued after 75 years, and there is a commercial motive..." the court observed.

"You want to make a profit from the people of Karnataka, and you also maintain that you won't apologise. Even I want to watch the movie, but because of the controversy, I am unable to watch it. If you do not want to apologise, leave it. Why do you want to release it here?" the court questioned.

"The cinema is made to make profits, and why should the police give protection for your mistake? The people are demanding an apology from you. You have not denied making the statement; you have agreed to have made the statement and are maintaining that you won't apologise," the court stated.

"One statement can resolve the issue, and you are not tendering an apology. If you are not apologising, why are you releasing it in Karnataka?" the court pulled up the actor.

The counsel for Kamal Haasan submitted that the actor has not insulted the language and made the statement with love.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and Industries have commenced a meeting to decide on banning the release of Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' movie in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated, "The court, keeping everything in view, has given its opinion. The interests of the state and language need to be protected. I spoke to literary personalities and discussed the remark. We all belong to Dravidian culture; there is no hierarchy there. All South Indian languages—Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam—share similarities."

"Our people also should be in control and obey the orders given by the court," he stated.

Responding to charges from the BJP that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and he were taking a soft stance on Kamal Haasan, Shivakumar maintained that the BJP always divides, while the Congress party unites. "Who will be responsible if anything goes wrong here? 50,000 people travel from Bengaluru to Hosur (a neighbouring city located in Tamil Nadu) every day. Many stay here and go to work in Hosur."

"If he had given a wrong statement, he would apologise; the matter should not be taken elsewhere. I assume that Kamal Haasan will apologise. I request Kannada organisations not to go to extremes," Shivakumar stated.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is slated for a pan-India release on June 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor