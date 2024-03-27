Kamal Nath appeals to Chhindwara voters to support son Nakul

Bhopal, March 27 Congress veteran Kamal Nath, who is leading the poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh to ensure a second victory for his son Nakul Nath in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said on Tuesday that he has devoted his entire life to the development of his home district, Chhindwara.

Addressing a rally after Nakul Nath filed his nomination papers for the general elections, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister made an emotional appeal to the people of Chhindwara to re-elect his son to the Lok Sabha.

Kamal Nath said: "I have devoted my entire life to serving Chhindwara. This relationship has been for the last over 40 years, and I have made Chhindwara a model of development. I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara that they will support Nakul Nath." Following the nomination filing procession, a mega road show was also organised in Chhindwara.

Top Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, including state unit chief Jitu Patwari and LoP Umang Singhar joined the father-son duo -- Kamal Nath and Nakul Nath.

Notably, Nakul Nath is the lone sitting Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh as the BJP had won 28 out of 29 constituencies in 2019.

