Kamal Nath slams Narottam Mishra for controversial remark, Scindia says BJP to return to power but denies being in CM race

Bhopal, Nov 17 While voting for the single phase Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh was underway on Friday, senior BJP leader and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra sparked off a controversy soon after casting his vote in Datia Assembly constituency.

Mishra, who is contesting the election from his home district Datia, said, “Pressing the Lotus button will bring happiness to India, if the Congress wins the election, the celebrations will be in Pakistan.”

He added, “In Madhya Pradesh, pressing the Lotus button is seen as a signal for the Army to reinforce border security. The prospect of Prime Minister Modi winning has left Pakistan disappointed. The Kamal button is seen as a deterrent to terrorists, instilling fear in them.”

Responding to Mishra’s jibes, the Congress said Mishra should focus on his election, instead of worrying about the future of the grand old party.

During an interaction at Madhya Pradesh Congress headquarters in Bhopal, state unit chief Kamal Nath slammed Mishra saying, “Let Narottam Mishra himself win first and then talk about Pakistan.”

He added that the BJP was making such remarks because it was not left with anything. “They are saying such things out of frustration,” he said.

Kamal Nath, who is the chief ministerial face of the Congress, alleged that the BJP leaders were engaged in distributing money and liquor throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that the BJP would form the government in Madhya Pradesh with absolute majority. However, he denied reports that he was in the race for the Chief Minister’s post.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Scindia said the race for the top was just in the grand old party.

“I have always said that I am not in the race for the Chief Minister’s post. I was never in the race, neither in 2013, 2018 or 2023. The race is for the development and growth of Madhya Pradesh. 'Kursi ki race Congress ki hai',” Scindia said after casting his vote in Gwalior.

