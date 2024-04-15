Kamal Nath's aide booked for conspiring to circulate obscene video to defame BJP's Chhindwara candidate

Bhopal, April 15 Madhya Pradesh Police has registered a case against former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s right-hand man RK Miglani and a journalist associated with a national news channel for allegedly conspiring to circulate a fake obscene video of BJP candidate, Vivek Banti Shahu.

The case has been registered on the basis of a written complaint submitted by a journalist Sudesh Nagvanshi, who claimed that he was asked to circulate an obscene video of Vivek Banti Shahu with a woman, in Chhindwara.

Vivek Banti Shahu will take on sitting Congress MP from Chhindwara and ex-CM Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath.

The complainant told the police that he received a call from another journalist Sachin Gupta telling him to reach Kamal Nath’s bungalow in Chhindwara.

"Upon reaching the bungalow, Sachin Gupta took me inside (to an office) where Kamal Nath's PA, RK Miglani was already present. They showed me an obscene video of BJP candidate, Vivek Banti Shahu and asked me to share the video two days before voting in Chhindwara," a copy of the complaint available with IANS stated.

Nagvanshi added that after leaving Kamal Nath's bungalow, he contacted Vivek Banti Shahu and told him about his obscene video with a woman.

Subsequently, a police team knocked on the doors of Kamal Nath's residence in Chhindwara on Monday afternoon and interrogated Miglani.

However, the police did not respond to the mediapersons standing outside the former CM’s bungalow.

Speaking to the media after the police team left the house, Miglani said, "I was not questioned by the police. I was served a notice. I told them I will respond to it after the elections."

This incident has taken place just three days before the first phase of General Elections on April 19 have heated up Madhya Pradesh's political scenario.

Importantly, this entire drama has unfolded a day before Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is set to visit Chhindwara where he will participate in a mega roadshow and address a public rally for the party candidate.

Piyush Babele, media adviser to Kamal Nath, confirmed that a police team reached the senior Congress leader's residence to conduct a search.

