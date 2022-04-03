Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum arranges AC, water coolers for animals

Rising temperatures and the scorching heat in Indore have made the conditions worse for animals.

In view of this, arrangements have been made for coolers, air conditioners and sprinklers to provide respite to the animals from the heat at the Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden.

Water tanks have also been installed so that animals can stay hydrated.

Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav told ANI, "The water bodies and coolers have been installed for Tiger, Lion, Leopard, besides piped water is also sprayed.

"The same is for monkeys and other animals, birds are covered with cloth to protect them from heat and sun, sprinklers with water, water and mud have been arranged for sambar," he further added.

( With inputs from ANI )

