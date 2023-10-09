Kamduni gang-rape and murder case: Bengal govt files SLP at SC against Calcutta HC’s order

Kolkata, Oct 9 West Bengal government, on Monday, filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) at the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's order rejecting death penalty for three convicts, acquitting one of them while sentencing the other two to life imprisonment in the 2013 Kamduni gang-rape and murder case.

"After the Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta, on last Friday, passed the order, the state government had taken an in-principle decision to challenge that order at the apex court. Now taking a step forward we have filed the SLP at the apex court on this count," a senior official from the state law department said.

He also said that in the SLP, the state government, besides seeking a stay on the order of the division bench, has also sought a fast-track basis hearing in the matter at the apex court.

On Friday, the division bench acquitted Amin Ali, who was given death penalty by a lower court in Kolkata in 2016, of all charges and changed the punishment for Saiful Ali and Ansar Ali to life imprisonment instead of death. The other three convicts -- Imanul Islam, Aminul Islam ad Bholanath Naskar -- who were earlier sentenced to life imprisonment by the lower court, were set free on Friday as they have already completed ten years behind bars.

The parents of the victim, who was 20 years of age then, have already accused the public prosecutor for lackadaisical argument in the high court and said that they will move the apex court.

They also said that they will take the help of the lawyer who led the argument in case of the Nirbhaya rape and murder case in Delhi.

