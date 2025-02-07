Kameshwar Chaupal, First 'Kar Sevak' to Lay Brick for Ram Mandir In Ayodhya Passes Away In Delhi

Kameshwar Chaupal, a prominent figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and former member of the Bihar Legislative Council, has passed away at the age of 68. He died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, as per the Ram Temple Trust’s media center. Chaupal had been struggling with a long-standing kidney condition.

Hailing from Patna, Chaupal was a key leader of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and played a pivotal role during the foundation-laying ceremony for the Ram Temple in November 1989, where he laid the first brick. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had bestowed upon him the title of “first Kar Sevak.” The VHP expressed deep grief over his passing, describing it as “deeply saddening and shocking” in a post on X. They prayed for his soul's peace and offered strength to his family and loved ones during this tough time.

