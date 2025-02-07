Kameshwar Chaupal Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi Express Grief on Demise of Senior BJP Leader and Ram Temple Trustee

Kameshwar Chaupal, the senior BJP leader and and trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, passed away at the age of 68 on Friday, February 7. He was suffering from kidney disease for a long time. He is the resident of Bihar and had the privilege of laying the first brick of the foundation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple on November 9, 1989.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, expressed his grief on the demise of the senior BJP leader who passed away at the age of 68. Taking to social media X, the PM wrote that the Chaupal ji was a dedicated Ram Bhakt.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader and trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Kameshwar Chaupal ji. He was a dedicated Ram Bhakt who made a valuable contribution in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Further, the Prime Minister also offered his condolences to the BJP leader's family and admirers. "Coming from a Dalit background, Kameshwar ji will always be remembered for his work for the welfare of the deprived communities of society. My condolences are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief."