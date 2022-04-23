Kanakamala ISIS case: NIA court sentences accused to three-year imprisonment

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi sentenced Siddiqul Aslam, an accused in the Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) module case, to three years of imprisonment.

In 2016, the NIA busted the group called Ansar-ul-Khilafah Kerala, which allegedly had links to ISIS from Kanakamala, Kannur district when the members were holding a meeting to discuss carrying out terror attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The agency arrested six from there.

Later Siddiqul Aslam was arrested at the Delhi airport when he was deported from Saudi Arabia with the help of Interpol. He is a native of Vembayam in Thiruvananthapuram.

The accused people were found to be guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) including offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation.

Meanwhile, in 2019, a special NIA court found six persons guilty in Kanakamala Islamic State (IS) module case for hatching a conspiracy to conduct terror attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

While a prime accused named Mansidh Muhammad, was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, another accused Salih Muhammad will be in jail for ten years for offences under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Other accused -- Rashid, Ramshad and NK Safwan -- will undergo seven, three and eight years of imprisonment, respectively. One Moinuddin Parakadavathu will be imprisoned for three years.

( With inputs from ANI )

