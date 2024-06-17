Kanchanjungha Express hit by goods train in Bengal

Kolkata, June 17 The Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train on Monday between New Jalpaiguri and Rangapani stations in West Bengal.

The last two compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express, which had started from Agartala, were derailed after being hit by the goods train.

The passengers, who were in a state of panic, quickly started rushing out of the train. The rescue work has started.

Till the time the report was filed, no casualty has been reported. However, the possibilities for the same cannot be ruled out, said local people who were assisting the local administration in the rescue work.

Although no casualty has been reported so far, the local people have claimed that there are reports of some cases of major injuries.

There had been no official statement either from the Railways or from the administration regarding the casualty or injury figures.

More details were awaited.

Following the accident, the train services connecting West Bengal with northeastern India have been affected severely. The rescue operations were impacted by heavy rainfall in the area after the accident.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the accident.

“Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchanjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, and medical assistance. Action on war footing initiated,” the Chief Minister said in a statement.

