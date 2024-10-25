Kandhamal Encounter: Maoist Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Odisha

October 25, 2024

Kandhamal Encounter: Maoist Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Odisha

A Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in the Budanai reserve forest area on Friday, police said. The encounter occurred around 9 a.m. during an operation by the Special Operation Group (SOG) against Naxalites in Kandhamal.

The Odisha Police confirmed the operation on X, congratulating the Kandhamal Police, Intelligence Directorate, and Operational Headquarters for their efforts.

According to the reports, after the gunfight, security personnel recovered the body of the deceased Maoist, described as a senior cadre of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), along with an AK-47 rifle.

