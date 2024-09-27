Kangana Ranaut Criticizes ₹272 Crore Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project in Himachal Pradesh Post Nitin Gadkari's Inauguration

BJP MP from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, has now entered the fray against a project initiated by the central government. Six months ago, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway in Kharhal Valley, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. However, Kangana Ranaut has begun opposing this ₹272 crore project.

The residents of Kharahal and Kashwari Valley have been protesting for several days against the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway. Villagers have taken to the street's multiple times, expressing their concerns that the deity is not pleased with the construction of the ropeway. They argue that it will significantly impact their employment opportunities and lead to the cutting down of many trees, harming the local environment. In connection with the project, Kangana Ranaut stated that she has met with Nitin Gadkari to convey the villagers' concerns. She emphasized, "If it is not our God's will, this project should stop here. I will meet Nitin Gadkari again." Ranaut highlighted that the order of their deity is more important to them than modernization.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had virtually performed the foundation stone ceremony for the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway at Mohal Nature Park in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The construction of this ropeway is expected to be completed in one and a half years. Once finished, it will enable 36,000 tourists to visit Bijli Mahadev daily, significantly boosting local tourism.

This growing opposition raises critical questions about balancing modernization with environmental and cultural considerations in the region.