Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable transferred to B'luru, but ‘remains under suspension’

Chandigarh, July 3 Amid speculation about the reinstatement of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Kulwinder Kaur, who allegedly slapped actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh Airport last month, media reports quoting the CISF said on Wednesday that she has been transferred to Bengaluru but “remains under suspension”.

“Constable Kulwinder Kaur is still suspended and a department inquiry is underway,” the reports quoting a CISF statement said.

Kulwinder Kaur’s brother, Sher Singh Mahiwal, also told the media that his sister and brother-in-law have been transferred to Bangalore and the inquiry “is still underway”.

Kulwinder Kaur’s husband, also a CISF jawan posted at Chandigarh Airport, has also been transferred to Bengaluru, sources said.

After the incident at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport near Chandigarh on June 6, Kulwinder Kaur was suspended and booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The CISF constable was initially detained and later suspended after Kangana told CISF officials on her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi that she was slapped and abused by a woman constable at the Chandigarh Airport before she boarded the flight to Delhi.

The constable, who was on duty at the Chandigarh airport for the past two-and-a-half years, was caught on camera saying she was upset because of the kind of statements made by Ranaut during the farmers' agitation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor