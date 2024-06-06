Kangana says she was 'slapped & assaulted' by CISF constable at Chandigarh airport

Chandigarh, June 6 The newly-elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, has said that she was "slapped and assaulted" by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday.

The incident took place when Kangana was travelling to New Delhi to join her colleagues for the meeting of the new BJP Parliamentary Party scheduled to be held on Friday.

Kangana has posted a video on X to confirm eyewitness reports that she had been "slapped and abused" by CISF constable Kulvinder Kaur when she was on her way to board the Vistara flight UK707 from Chandigarh to New Delhi.

Kaur, Kangana said, slapped her at the security checkpoint because she was upset with the newly-elected MP's earlier negative remarks on the protests by farmers in Punjab.

Kangana clarified that she was safe, but expressed her concern over the "rise of militancy and terrorism in Punjab".

An independent video shared on X immediately after the incident showed the commotion that followed.

There was reported a minor scuffle before the incident. It followed Kangana's refusal to hand over her mobile phone for the mandatory security check.

The actress-turned-MP is then said to have pushed aside the security personnel on duty.

Kaur's brother, Sher Singh, who admitted that he actively participated in the farmers' agitation as an activist of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), told a news channel that his sister has been with the CISF for nearly 16 years.

She has been posted at the Chandigarh airport for two years and a half. Her husband is also with the CISF.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told a news channel that BJP leaders were defaming the farmers.

"In Punjab, the elections were held in the most peaceful manner. If you don't allow the farmers to go to Delhi and use force against them, it is not justice," he said.

