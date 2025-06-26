Kangana slams Mira Nair’s NYC politician son Zohran for ‘anti-Hindu’ views

New Delhi, June 26 BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday criticised Zohran Mamdani, the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and a contender for the New York Mayor’s post, for his anti-Hindu and pro-Pakistani views.

In a message on the social media platform X, the National Award-winning actress expressed shock over Zohran’s hateful views about India.

“He sounds more Pakistani than Indian,” wrote Kangana.

The Mandi MP also pointed to ‘Bharat raised’ Mira Nair’s marriage to celebrated author Mehmood Mamdani (of Gujarati origin), and wondered why their 32-year-old Muslim son appeared “ready to wipe out Hinduism”.

On a sarcastic note, the BJP MP wrote, “On a different note met Mira ji on couple of occasions congratulations to the parents.”

Kangana’s message began with the introduction of Ugandan-born Indian American’s mother. “His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York, she married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian.”

“Whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!! It’s the same story every where,” she said.

One of the social media users reacted to Kangana’s message by tagging an old video of Zohran Mamdani in which he is heard introducing himself and criticising the Indian government and the Babri Masjid demolition.

The video, which could not be independently verified by IANS, purportedly shows Zohran protesting alongside Sikh agitators in New York.

Zohran clinched a historic victory in the NYC mayoral election primary on Tuesday, setting up a showdown on November 4 against Republican Frank T. Donovan for the top post in City Hall.

Earlier, echoing similar views as Kangana about Zohran, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said on X, “When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan’s PR team takes the day off. India doesn’t need enemies with ‘allies’ like him shouting fiction from New York.”

