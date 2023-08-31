Kanhaiyalal murder case: Accused Javed's bail plea rejected

Jaipur, Aug 31 An NIA special court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Mohammad Javed -- one of the accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case, an official said, adding the court will pronounce its order on the bail plea of another accused Farhad Mohammad Shaikh a.k.a. Babla on Friday.

The NIA court rejected the arguments of the accused in its order.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed granting bail to both the accused. The arguments from both the sides on the bail plea of both the accused were completed on August 24.

While arguing on the bail plea of Mohammad Javed, his lawyer Minhajul Haq had said that Javed is not named in the FIR, and he had been arrested 20 days after the incident.

Arguing on behalf of Babla, lawyer Akhil Chaudhary had said that there is no UAPA charge against the accused, and also, he was not held guilty of conspiracy.

"He has been arrested only under the Arms Act. Only a blunt sword was recovered from Farhad's house. In such a situation, Arms Act cannot be imposed on him also," the lawyer said.

The NIA said that both the accused are involved in a conspiracy.

"If both are given the benefit of bail then the case will be affected. In such a situation, the bail petitions of both should be rejected," it said.

The video of the murder was also made to go viral on social media by the accused after committing the offence on June 28, 2022, in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

