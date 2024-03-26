Kanimozhi files nomination papers for Thoothukudi LS seat

Chennai, March 26 DMK Deputy General Secretary and sitting MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi filed her nomination papers from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Accompanied by state Ministers Anitha R. Radhakrishnan and P. Geetha Jeevan as well as Thoothukudi Mayor N.P. Jegan, among others, she filed her nomination with Returning Officer G. Lakshmipathi for her second LS poll battle.

Kanimozhi won the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, defeating the NDA's Tamilisai Soundararajan by a margin of 3,47,209 votes. The BJP and AIADMK were in alliance in 2019.

The DMK leader, who is the daughter of late Chief Minister, Kalaignar Karunanidhi and sister of present Chief Minister, MK Stalin, is pitted against AIADMK's R.Sivasami Velumani and NDA constituent Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar's S.D.R.Vijayaseelan.

The affidavit submitted by Kanimozhi notes that she has assets worth Rs 57.32 crore. The DMK leader also mentioned in the affidavit that she has two pending cases against her filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), both in the 2G scam case.

