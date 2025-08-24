Kanimozhi hits out at former Union Minister's 'Hanuman on Moon' remark

Chennai, Aug 24 DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, on Sunday, criticised the remarks made by former Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur who, while addressing schoolchildren, claimed that it was not American astronaut Neil Armstrong but the mythological figure Hanuman, who first set foot on the moon.

Sharing her response on social media platform X, Kanimozhi said such comments were not only misleading but also a direct affront to scientific knowledge and the spirit of rationality.

"Science is not mythology. To mislead young minds in classrooms is an insult to knowledge, reason, and the spirit of scientific temper enshrined in our Constitution," she wrote.

The DMK leader expressed concern that propagating such statements in an educational setting could distort the curiosity of children and prevent them from distinguishing between historical fact and religious mythology.

"India's future lies in nurturing curiosity, not confusing fact with fable," she stressed.

Kanimozhi's remarks come at a time when concerns have been raised by educators, scientists, and opposition leaders over repeated attempts to blur the lines between mythology and science in public discourse.

Critics argue that while mythology has a cultural and literary place, presenting it as fact in classrooms undermines the foundations of scientific learning.

Anurag Thakur, the former Union Minister's statement in front of schoolchildren, has drawn sharp reactions across the political spectrum.

Educationists have pointed out that Neil Armstrong's 1969 landing on the moon as part of NASA's Apollo 11 mission is a globally recognised milestone, and that dismissing such facts damages India's scientific credibility at a time when the country is making strides in space exploration through ISRO's Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan missions.

Kanimozhi emphasised that instilling a spirit of inquiry and respect for evidence-based knowledge in young minds was essential to building India's future.

She reiterated that political leaders and public figures bore a responsibility to uphold truth and scientific values when addressing students.

