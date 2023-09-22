Kanimozhi writes to LS Speaker, demands Bidhuri’s suspension

Chennai, Sep 22 DMK MP Kanimozhi has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday, taking serious objection of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s remarks BSP MP Danish Ali, and demanding reference of the matter to the Privilege Committee.

She also demanded his suspension.

“This is to request you to ensure privilege motion against the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Ramesh Bidhuri for speaking in hateful and abusive language against the fellow member of Parliament Kunwar Danish Ali during the discussion on Chandrayaan success on August 21,” reads the letter.

“During the course of speech Ramesh directed the foul, abusive invectives against Ali which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha. Among the words he directed against me were "Bhadva" (pimp), 'Katwa' (circumcised one), 'Mullah Ugravadi' (Muslim terrorist) etc.

“I therefore intend to give this notice under rule 222, 226 and 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha against MP Ramesh.|

Rule 227 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha states that notwithstanding anything contained in this rules, the Speaker may refer any question of privilege to the committee of privileges for examination, investigation or report.

“I request you to kindly refer this matter to the committee of privileges under the 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation and report. I also request you to suspend Ramesh Bidhuri, MP, until the privilege committee submit its report as there exists Prima facie evidence that he undermined the dignity of the Parliament.”

--IANS

