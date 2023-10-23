Kannada Bigg Boss contestant arrested for wearing tiger claw racket case

Bengaluru, Oct 23 Karnataka Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that action will be initiated against the Bigg Boss contestant for allegedly wearing locket made of tiger’s claw.

“Bigg Boss contestant Varthur Santhosh was arrested as a tiger's claw was found in his locket,” he said.

Khandre said that there was a complaint regarding the accused wearing tiger’s claw. He has been arrested under the Preservation of Wildlife Act.

He said that the action will be initiated against all who are involved in the case.

“Legal action will be taken once it is ascertained in the test that the seized property is tiger’s claw. The claw must have been sold after the tiger was poached. In Dandeli area is known for poaching. The Forest Department will not give room for any illegal activities,” he said.

He said that the officers are given full power and without coming under any pressure action will be initiated.

Karnataka Forest Department officials had arrested Varthur Santhosh, one of the contestants of popular Kannada TV reality show 'Bigg Boss season 10', here for allegedly wearing a locket made of tiger’s claw.

Santhosh was taken into custody from the 'Bigg Boss' reality show set on Sunday late night.

The action was taken after a complaint was lodged against him which said that wearing a tiger's claw as a locket is a violation of the Preservation of Wildlife Act. The locket has been seized by the police and sources said that it has been proved prima facie that a tiger's claw was used in the locket.

Santhosh is a farmer, who said that farming is not all about drudgery only but a farmer can also be fashionable too. He nurses the Hallikar breed of oxen and participates in ox racing competitions.

Sources said that if the charges are proved, he can be imprisoned for three to seven years and a fine of Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 will also be imposed on him.

Santhosh claimed that he had just purchased the locket from a person and he did not know that it was a real tigers’ claw.

Further investigation is the case is underway.

