Kannada film producer arrested for rape, extortion of victim

Bengaluru, Aug 12 Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested a Kannada film producer in connection with raping a woman and trying to extort from the victim by threatening of leaking a video of the crime.

According to the police, Virendra Babu demanded Rs 15 lakhs from the victim and threatened to leak the video if she did not pay the amount.

The incident had taken place in 2021.

In her complaint, the victim said that she had to sell her gold jewellery to pay the accused.

But on July 30, the accused called and threatened her again.

The victim further alleged that he took her in the car and had threatened her with a gun.

The complaint is registered on rape and threatening with life.

The Kodigehalli police have also registered case against the friends of the accused in connection with the case.

Further investigation is on.

