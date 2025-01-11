Kannauj Roof Collapse: Several Feared Trapped as Under-construction Roof Collapses at Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh (January 11, 2025): A portion of an under-construction roof at Kannauj Railway Station collapsed during beautification work. The incident occurred while workers were engaged in renovation efforts at the station.

#WATCH | Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: An under-construction lintel collapsed at Kannauj railway station; several workers trapped



Police and administrative teams are actively conducting rescue operations. According to reports, so far, 14 people have been rescued. Two are reported to be in critical condition.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and directed officials to reach the site immediately to speed up relief efforts. He also instructed that the injured workers receive proper medical treatment and expressed hopes for their quick recovery.