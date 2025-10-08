Kanpur: 6 Injured After Blast in Parked Scooters in Uttar Pradesh (VIDEO)

Kanpur Scooter Blast: A powerful blast shook Mishri Bazaar near Markaz Masjid in Kanpur on Wednesday evening, injuring six people and damaging nearby shops. The explosion occurred in two scooters parked near a toy shop on Meston Road, under the jurisdiction of Moolganj Police Station. Police and bomb squad teams reached the site quickly and launched a detailed investigation. The exact cause of the blast remains unknown.

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: In the Mishri Bazar area of Moolganj police station, two scooters exploded, causing them to be completely damaged. Four to five people were injured and taken for treatment. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/b2OlEsD9Eb — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2025

The injured, including one woman, are receiving treatment and are reportedly out of danger. The blast took place around 7:15 PM.

Joint Police Commissioner Ashutosh Kumar said authorities traced the scooters involved and are questioning people linked to them. He added that it is too early to confirm whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.

(With inputs Agencies)