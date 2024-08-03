Kanpur Accident: Speeding Car Driven by Minor on School Bunk Hits Scooty on Saket Nagar Road; Horrific CCTV Video Surfaces

A group of four school students who bunked their class were driving at a high speed, which claimed the life of a mother and injured her daughter. The car they were in was stuck with a woman and her young daughter, who were riding a two-wheeler and resulting in a fatal accident.

Bhawna Mishra (30) died on the spot, while her daughter, Medhavi Mishra (12), sustained critical injuries and she's under treatment in a district hospital. The horrific accident occurred on Saket Nagar Road, and the car's speed was about 100 km. There were two boys and two girls in the car, and all four were minors.

The heartbreaking accident, recorded on a CCTV camera, stalled on the road and went viral on a social media website. According to the report, Ankita Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said that the police have taken the accused into custody.

He is a class 12 student and the son of Ashok Maurya, a resident of Gangapur Sen West Para. The car has also been impounded and the police have apprehended the boy's father. At the time of the incident, Bhawna Mishra was returning from a clinic with her daughter when their scooter was struck by a speeding car.