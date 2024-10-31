Kanpur Blast: Man Dies in Explosion While Unloading Cylinder in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (October 31, 2024): One person died on the spot, and his wife was hospitalised following a cylinder explosion on Thursday in the Sisamau area. The incident occurred while the victim, identified as Surendra, was unloading a gas cylinder. A video shared by news agency ANI shows shattered windows of a nearby car and locals gathered after the blast.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: One person died after a blast occurred in Sisamau. Police and FSL teams have reached the spot. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/naRgDoA1Az — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

According to ADCP Kanpur Mukesh Kumar, the explosion occurred while Surendra was handling the cylinder. “A person named Surendra was bringing the cylinder and the explosion occurred as the cylinder was being unloaded. Surendra died on the spot and his wife has been admitted to the hospital,” Kumar said as quoted by ANI.

Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams arrived at the scene shortly after the explosion. The area has been cordoned off as an investigation is underway.