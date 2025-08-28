Kanpur extortion racket: Noose tightens around Akhilesh Dubey gang, 5 FIRs lodged

Lucknow, Aug 28 Kanpur lawyer Akhilesh Dubey, having gained infamy over running extortion rackets in the city, by blackmailing businessmen with false rape cases, is seeing his woes mounting as the UP police have lodged five FIRs against him, so far, and more police cases are also not ruled out owing to a string of complaints.

Kanpur Joint Commissioner Ashutosh Kumar, heading the investigation against the extortion racket, told scribes on Thursday that the lawyer and his gang have been charged with multiple cases of extortion and appropriation of others’ properties.

“At least 5 FIRs have been filed so far, and more are in the pipeline. Some police personnel are also said to be hand-in-glove with him and his gang. They are understood to have helped him directly or indirectly,” he informed.

Akhilesh Dubey and his gang used to file false cases of attempted rape under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) through girls, against prominent businessmen and then used to extort money from them in lakhs.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) was formed to probe the complaints over an extortion racket run by the Akhilesh Dubey gang, which also saw three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) coming under the scanner for alleged complicity, one police inspector and two employees of Kanpur Development Authority (KDA).

All of them acted in connivance to file false cases against businessmen, threaten them with consequences and then extort money from them.

The SIT has also unearthed evidence of financial transactions and complicity between Akhilesh Dubey and the concerned police officials. It has issued notices to the accused officials, asking them to appear and respond to the allegations and also record their statements.

Akhilesh Dubey and his aide Lovee Mishra were arrested on August 8 for framing people in rape cases and extorting money from them.

The Joint Commissioner, further sharing details of the investigation, said that the Dubey gang and all the accused policemen have been summoned for detailed interrogation.

“Their involvement will be thoroughly investigated, and strict action will be taken against them, whoever is found complicit in the crime," he said.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor