Kanpur Horror: Toddler Refuses to Go to School, CCTV Reveals Shocking Assault by Teacher; Complaint Filed

Kanpur: A disturbing video of assault over two and half year toddler by her school teacher has gone viral on social media. This incident is from Kanpur's Saket Nagar private pre-school. This incident came to light after toddler denied to got to school. Following which parents reviewed the CCTV footage where they came to know the reason.

In video school teacher can be seen physically assaulting their child which left parents shocked. After the video parents have filed the complaint against the school administration, demanding strict action . They have also logged the complaint with police. Police are investigating the matter.

ये टीचर नहीं हैवान है!!😡



मामला कानपुर के किदवई नगर के "फर्स्ट क्राई इंटेलिटॉट्स प्री स्कूल" का है। जहां ढाई साल की बच्ची स्कूल से घर लौटी तो वह डरी-सहमी थी और उसके चेहरे पर चोट के निशान थे. पूछने पर बताया कि स्कूल में टीचर ने उसे बहुत मारा है। परिजनों ने तुरंत स्कूल प्रबंधन से…

In separate incident a CCTV footage of a metro station that recently surfaced on the internet, a station attendant who was alert enough prevented a child from getting lost. The station attendant at the Bangur Nagar Metro Station on the Yellow Line - 2 asked the pilot to stop the train and reopen the doors because a two-year-old child strayed outside. The incident took place at 4:24 pm on Sunday. In the video, it is seen that a child playfully steps out of the metro, and the doors close immediately.

Right before the metro leaves the station, the attendant spots the child leaving the metro and asks the pilot to stop and open the door. He rushes to the spot and makes sure that the child boards the metro and returns to his family member. After ensuring the child’s safety, he asks the pilot to start the train.