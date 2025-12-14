Kanpur–Lucknow expressway to revitalise startup ecosystem, forge 'vibrant economic belt'

New Delhi, Dec 14 Lucknow is set to witness a significant boost to its startup ecosystem with the construction of the Kanpur–Lucknow Expressway, a key infrastructure project expected to reshape economic activity across the region, Uttar Pradesh government officials said on Sunday.

The expressway, being developed under the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government's connectivity push, is projected to emerge as a catalyst for innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth.

Once operational, the expressway will drastically reduce travel time between Kanpur and Lucknow, cutting the current journey of nearly two hours to a matter of minutes.

The improved connectivity is expected to make business travel more efficient, strengthen supply chains, and enhance logistics movement, making the corridor an attractive destination for startups and investors alike.

According to Deepak Maini, Chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry (PFTI), Uttar Pradesh’s rapid infrastructure expansion is creating a favourable environment for innovation-driven enterprises.

He said the Kanpur–Lucknow corridor has the potential to evolve into a vibrant economic belt, generating new opportunities in industry, education, and employment.

Industry experts believe the expressway will also encourage closer collaboration between academic institutions.

With faster access, partnerships between IIT Kanpur and leading educational and management institutions in Lucknow are expected to intensify, particularly in areas such as deep technology, the Internet of Things, and advanced manufacturing.

Such collaboration could provide startups with easier access to mentorship, research facilities, funding avenues, and skilled talent.

Plans are also being discussed to develop manufacturing and logistics clusters along the expressway route.

In the coming years, the corridor is likely to see the establishment of IT parks, industrial nodes, and special economic zones, offering startups a conducive environment to scale operations.

Officials say the expressway aligns with the state's long-term vision of "Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047", aimed at accelerating economic growth and job creation.

A strategic roadmap is being prepared to position Lucknow as a major startup hub in North India, with expectations of increased private investment and the generation of a large number of high-paying jobs in the years ahead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor