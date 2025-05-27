Kanpur: Man Bites Off Housing Society Secretary’s Nose Over Parking Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 27, 2025 19:01 IST2025-05-27T18:58:15+5:302025-05-27T19:01:21+5:30
Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (May 27, 2025): A shocking incident was reported from Bithoor village where a man allegedly bit off the ...
Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (May 27, 2025): A shocking incident was reported from Bithoor village where a man allegedly bit off the nose of his housing society secretary during a dispute over parking. The incident occurred when Kshitij, a resident of the society, saw a vehicle parked in his reserved spot. He called the society secretary, Rupendra, to complain. Rupendra advised him to ask the security guard to remove the vehicle. However, an angry Kshitij insisted that Rupendra come down personally.
When Rupendra reached the spot, a heated argument broke out. Kshitij allegedly assaulted him and bit his nose, causing serious injury. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. Other residents rushed to help after learning about the attack. Rupendra was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition is currently stable.
Following the incident, Rupendra's son filed a complaint with the local police. Officers have taken the CCTV footage into custody and further investigation is underway.