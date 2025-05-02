Kanpur Priest Duped by Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Army Officials in Name of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (May 2, 2025): Amid the grief and anger following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a disturbing case of cyber fraud has surfaced from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Cybercriminals allegedly duped a local priest of thousands of rupees by posing as army officials. The victim, Krishna Bihari Shukla, a resident of Panki in Kanpur, performs religious rituals and Rudrabhishek ceremonies. According to the police, he received a phone call a few days ago from a person claiming to be an officer in the Indian Army posted at Kanpur Cantonment.

The caller said that a troop was being sent to Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack and a special prayer needed to be conducted before their departure. The fraudster also requested the priest’s bank account details, claiming it was required to transfer the ritual fee.

The caller later initiated a video call and introduced Shukla to another man who posed as a senior army officer to build credibility. Trusting them, Shukla shared his bank account number.

Soon after, the entire amount in his account was found to be missing. Realising he had been cheated, the priest filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station. The investigation is underway.