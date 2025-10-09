Kanpur Scooter Blast CCTV: Footage Captures Moment of Explosion in Mishri Bazaar, Injuring 8

A CCTV footage of the Kanpur scooter blast incident has emerged on social media sites, showing the exact moment of the explosion. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the belt and buckle shop in the busy market, in which eight people were seriously injured on Wednesday evening.

The explosion took place in two scooters at Mishri Bazaar in the Moolganj area of Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. According to the initial investigation by the police, illegal firecrackers were the major reason for the blast.

Kanpur Scooter Blast CCTV Video

A chilling CCTV video shows a sudden flash outside the shop after the massive blast ripped through the narrow and busy market at around 7.15 pm on Wednesday, leading to chaos and panic among buyers.

During the press conference, Kanpur Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal, said there were two scooters involved in the incident. One of the scooters belonged to a rider who exploded, injuring the owner of the two-wheeler, while another scooter, police are still finding out who was sitting on it.

The police said that out of eight injured persons, four were referred to the higher centre for treatment due to their serious injuries. The police informed the media that the blast took place near the shop dealing in belts and buckles.

"The names of Parvez’s son and a person named Tariq have also come up. Parvez’s son is with us, and we are investigating the involvement of around twelve people connected to this matter," said CP Raghubir Lal.