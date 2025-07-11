Kanwar Yatra Begins: Devotees Set Out from Delhi’s Shastri Park, Arrangements Underway (Watch Video)

The Kanwar Yatra commenced with fervour on Thursday, as visuals from Delhi’s Shastri Park main road captured Kanwariyas beginning their journey. Devotees were seen carrying ornately decorated kanwars, heading towards Haridwar to collect holy Ganga water. The sacred Hindu month of Sawan officially began on Friday, marking the start of special prayers and rituals across Shiva temples nationwide. According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Lord Shiva during this holy month fulfils all wishes, drawing large crowds of devotees to temples since early morning. Alongside the religious observances, the much-anticipated Kanwar Yatra has commenced and will continue until August 9. It is expected that approximately 45 million Kaanwar pilgrims will travel from Haridwar during this 28-day journey.

A massive crowd of devotees, who travel to the Ganga river to collect the scared Gangajal and bring it back to their local Shiva temples, are expected in Delhi from various borders.The group of Kanwariyas is expected to enter Delhi from Wazirabad Road, GT Road, Loni Road, NH-24, Road Number 56, Kalindi Kunj Road, Mathura Road, Ring Road, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Rani Jhansi Road, Ridge Road, and Dhaula Kuan.From the very first day of Sawan, thousands of devotees carrying holy Ganga water in decorated "Kanwars" have set off towards various Shiva temples to perform ritualistic offerings. At Haridwar’s iconic Har Ki Pauri and other riverbanks, large gatherings of pilgrims can be seen undertaking the pilgrimage. To manage the influx, special arrangements have been made across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Security measures on the Kanwar routes have been intensified with the deployment of personnel and the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the crowd. Food and safety inspections are being regularly conducted, with non-vegetarian eateries along the route ordered to remain closed to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage.